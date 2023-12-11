As the world of beauty and makeup continues to evolve, TikTok has become a hub of inspiration for discovering the latest beauty trends. From bold and daring looks to subtle and natural makeup, TikTokers have been sharing their expertise on the viral beauty trends that took take over 2023.

Below, find the top 2023 viral beauty trends explained by TikTokers.

Latte makeup

One of the most popular beauty trends that has been making waves on TikTok is Latte makeup. This trend is about creating a warm, coffee-inspired look by using shades of brown and beige on the eyes, cheeks, and lips.

The key to achieving this look is to use matte eyeshadows and blushes with a warm, earthy undertone. You can also add a touch of shimmer to the inner corners of your eyes to create a subtle glow.

Strawberry makeup

Another beauty trend that has been gaining popularity on TikTok is Strawberry makeup. This trend is about creating a cute, playful look by using shades of pink and red on the eyes, cheeks, and lips.

The key to achieving this look is to use creamy, pigmented formulas that blend seamlessly into the skin. You can also add a touch of glitter to the eyes to create a playful, shimmering effect.

Concealer lips

Concealer lips are another beauty trend that has been making waves on TikTok. This trend is about using concealer to create a nude lip look that complements any makeup style.

The key to achieving this look is to choose a concealer that matches your skin tone and apply it evenly on your lips. This technique creates a natural, understated lip look perfect for everyday wear.

Mocha makeup

Mocha makeup is another beauty trend that took over 2023. This trend is about creating a sultry, smoky eye look using shades of chocolate and mocha.

The key to achieving this look is to use rich, pigmented eyeshadows that blend seamlessly into the skin. You can also add a touch of metallic shimmer to the eyelids to create a bold, dramatic effect.

Lip gloss nails

Finally, lip gloss nails is a beauty trend gaining popularity on TikTok. This trend is about using nail polish to create a shiny, glossy effect on your nails.

Applying a clear, high-shine topcoat over your favorite nail polish is the key to achieving this look. This technique creates a stunning, glossy effect that is perfect for any occasion.