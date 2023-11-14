Schiaparelli : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024©GettyImages
Celebrity makeup

Rosalía’s signature lip combo: A TikTok sensation

A lip combo featuring cult favorite products

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Rosalía is the latest sensation in the beauty community! The Spanish singer and songwriter recently took to TikTok to share her signature lip combo featuring cult favorite products.

The Base: NYX Cold Brew Lip Liner

Rosalía’s lip journey begins with the perfect base – NYX’s Cold Brew Lip Liner. Renowned for its creamy texture and long-lasting formula, this lip liner is the ideal canvas for creating a defined lip shape. Rosalía opts for this rich, deep shade to outline her lips, providing a bold and sultry frame for the rest of her lip combo.

Rosalía’s signature lip combo©Rosalía

The Main Act: Byredo’s Earth Dust Lipstick

For the main act, Rosalía turns to Byredo’s Earth Dust Lipstick, a brand known for its luxurious and high-quality products. The lipstick, chosen by Rosalía, complements her bold style and adds a touch of sophistication to the overall look. Earth Dust is a versatile shade that effortlessly blends with the lip liner, creating a seamless transition from the defined outline.

The Star: Benefit’s Benetint Lip Stain

No Rosalía lip combo is complete without the star of the show – Benefit’s Benetint Lip Stain. The cult-favorite product has been a staple in the beauty community for years, celebrated for its natural-looking flush and long-lasting tint. Rosalía takes a unique approach by applying Benetint strategically to the top and bottom center of her lips. She delicately builds up the rose-tinted stain’s intensity using the doe foot applicator, creating a captivating gradient effect.

Rosalía’s signature lip combo©Rosalía

The Finale: Kylie Cosmetics Lip Gloss

To add the finishing touch and achieve the desired level of shine, Rosalía reaches for Kylie Cosmetics Lip Gloss. Known for its glossy finish and non-sticky formula, this lip gloss enhances the overall lip combo, giving it a luscious and irresistible appeal. The gloss not only seals in color but also contributes to the glamorous and polished look Rosalía is known for.

