Rosalía’s workout routine: Including her glute and abs exercises

If you’re a fan of Rosalía you have probably noticed that the acclaimed singer is known for keeping a healthy lifestyle. Apart from staying active and showing off her dance moves on the stage, Rosalía is known for practicing a variety of sports, including boxing, spinning, and snowboarding, among others.

The singer also spends time in the gym, keeping up with her fitness and incorporating weightlifting exercises into her workout. Rosalía has previously given fans and followers a glimpse into her fitness routine.

When it comes to her favorite ab exercises, the singer includes planks, crunches, medicine ball V-ups, and Russian twists. Rosalía makes sure to hit all muscle groups, as she also has shown some of her upper body exercises, using free weights and working her back, shoulders, and arms.

The successful musician is a fan of one of the best leg and glute exercises. She shared a clip performing weighted hip thrusts and banded squats. Rosalía is also not afraid to get her workouts no matter where she is, as she has been spotted by fans before when she visits public gyms, as she is always traveling around the world.

“I don’t have time to work out as much as I’d like, so I always carry weights around. I’d work out the shoulders. Then a little bit of triceps. A little bit of everything,” she revealed to GQ, adding that she is “still learning.” “I know there’s a lot of technique involved,” she said to the publication, adding that “fitness is always on my mind. I really like it.”

“I train five, six days a week,” she said to Billboard, admitting that “cardio is always in there,” when describing her daily workout routine.