Rosalia ditches her dark locks and looks unrecognizable with new blonde look

Rosalía’s beauty transformation has been quite the experience for her fans since the beginning of quarantine. She has gone from cutting her own bangs to adding highlights while staying in her home in Miami. But this time the 26-year-old star decided to debut a honey blonde hair color and give her dark mane a rest. Aside from her new hairstyle, Rosalia also showed off her new necklace in honor of her song collaboration with Travis Scott. “What do you think TKN means?”, asked Rosalia on a post where she is wearing a gold necklace with the TKN acronym.

©@rosalia.vt



Rosalia debuts new honey blonde hair color

While many fans are still trying to figure out what TKN means, Rosalia is keeping the mystery alive. In a recent statement, the singer mentioned, “I feel that now is the moment to release this song, after so many months of staying indoors, missing freedom, or being with people we love. I hope ‘TKN’ gives you energy, makes you dance, and gives you strength if you’re going through difficult times. With all my love <3.” The song lyrics also mention “VVS, VVS, Dolce Vita,” which seem to have a hidden meaning. Though Rosalia has been away from her family for the past few months, the Spanish singer has received support from her friends in Miami.

©@rosali.vt



Rosalia also debuted a new song in collaboration with Travis Scott

It has been a difficult rollercoaster for the artist who is always creating and engaged in new projects. “There’s this kind of pressure to be creative or busy most of the time, with lots of activities and progress, and I’m trying to run from that,” shared Rosalia on a recent interview with Elle. “But I won’t lie—there are days when I just watch a show and eat a packet of cookies,” she added. Despite her lack of projects due to her living status, Rosalia was recently featured in a magazine cover and continues to spread joy with her fans. “I pray to see my friends and my family soon and be able to continue learning with and from every one of them,” commented the singer in a video during the behind-the-scenes for TKN’s video.

