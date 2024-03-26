Nicole Kidman turns heads with latest color and haircut: See her new look!

Platinum blonde is definitely making a strong comeback this season. Already, many celebrities, such as Beyoncé, Tini Stoessel, Camila Cabello, and Ariana Grande, have embraced this trend.

Now Nicole Kidman! The 56-year-old Australian actress has been blowing up social media, showing off her stunning new look—and she looks gorgeous!

The leading actress of “Big Little Lies” and “The Undoing” has said goodbye to her ginger blonde hair to embrace the new trend of being platinum. Kidman revealed her fresh look on Instagram, showcasing not only the striking new color but also a cute bob style. Her post exuded hip elegance, featuring her in a black top paired with a chic Balenciaga leather jacket. Accompanying the photo was a simple yet touching caption: a single black heart icon 🖤.

Comments from her followers pour in, praising her new look with remarks like “Absolutely stunning,” “Timeless beauty,” and “The hair, the color, the style – it all suits you perfectly.” It’s clear that this transformation has left her fans in awe of her beauty and style evolution.

The actress entrusted stylist Adir Abergel for her transformation, resulting in a sensational new look. Abergel, renowned for his expertise, proudly shared the outcome on social media with the caption “New vibes while in Germany 🇩🇪” His exclusive client list includes Hollywood stars like Anne Hathaway, Reese Witherspoon, Marion Cotillard, Kristen Stewart, Jessica Biel, and Florence Pugh, as well as former tennis player Maria Sharapova, and models Alessandra Ambrosio and Georgia May Jagger.

Nicole also gave a shoutout to her makeup artist, Gucci Westman, tagging her in the post. Westman, known for her work with A-listers like Jennifer Aniston, Julianne Moore,and more. She is also the founder of the beauty brand, Westman Atelier. Her products have graced the red carpets, adorning the faces of celebrities like Naomi Watts, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Greta Lee.