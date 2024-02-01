Camila Cabello debuts long blonde hair declaring “it’s time”

Camila Cabello has fans going wild after sharing a video on social media with long blonde hair and bangs. The sizzling video shows off a sensual side of Cabello as she holds an old school camcorder, posing in the mirror with her g-string showing.



Cabello, who has been rocking an edgy vibe, looked picture-perfect in the video, declaring in the caption, “it’s time >:).” Fans are stoked about the new look, predicting a pop era in the future, “Blonde bombshell pop star era incoming,” one user wrote. “I FEEL like we are gonna get a STRIPPED Xtina type ERA” another added.

The video has some background music playing in the back, which fans hope is a teaser of a new single dropping soon.

The former Fifth Harmony singer teased in 2023 that she has new music coming this year. When she wrapped up her 2023, she shared a picture of her recording vocals in front of a microphone writing “mostly the year of this.“ “See you next year b-tches,” she continued with a mouth-zipped-shut emoji.



Cabello, who was recently spotted in Turks and Caicos with Drake, hasn’t released an album since her April 2022 LP Familia, which reached No. 10 on the Billboard 200. The last single she released as a lead artist was in 2022 with Oxlade titled, “Ku Lo Sa”

Unfortunately, Cabello has not shared details about when we can expect new music, so fans will have to wait and see what she has cooking.