Camila Cabello’s new edgy ensemble includes chest cut-out top and leather boots

It seems Camila Cabello is having fun trying out different styles. The fan-favorite singer has been photographed wearing new ensembles, proving that she is making new additions to her wardrobe and experimenting with new hairstyles and edgy outfits.

The 26-year-old musician, who recently shared a sweet moment with fellow singer Selena Gomez, stepped out for the 2024 Pegasus World Cup Presented By Baccarat at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale, Florida.

This time Camila decided to wear a fun look, which included an off-white knee-length skirt, paired with an edgy top in the same color, featuring cut-outs across the chest.

The singer paired the look with a black bucket hat, a black handbag, black leather boots, and dark sunglasses. Camila was all smiles in her chic outfit, having casual conversations with the rest of the celebrity guests and posing for the cameras at the event.

This is not the first time Camila has shown her preference for chest cut-outs when it comes to dresses and tops, as she also showed her incredible figure in a black bodycon last fall, featuring chest cutouts and silver butterflies.

Back in summer 2023, Camila wore a similar ensemble during her time at Paris Fashion Week. The singer stepped out wearing a sleeved Giambattista Valli pink dress, featuring yet again a chest cut-out. Camila sat front row to watch the designer’s Haute Couture Fall 2023 show.

Earlier this month Camila walked the red carpet at Sundance, wearing an all-denim Y2K look, which included a long denim skirt and a matching top. She decided to go for a more over-the-top makeup look to complete the outfit, and wore her hair in layers with her signature bangs.