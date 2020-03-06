Camila Cabello combines a corset with lace at the Global Awards: photo

It’s been an eventful week for Camila Cabello. The now 23-year-old recently celebrated her birthday on March 3 and on Thursday she was at the 2020 Global Awards in London. The Señorita singer appeared at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith wearing the first look from Dolce & Gabbana’s Fall 2020 collection. The look combines a traditional-looking white button-up shirt featuring giant red roses (very Dolce), a cinched waist thanks to a black corset and a lace skirt peeking from underneath. The sexy outfit gives ‘I woke up like this’ vibes, and she gave it her personal twist by wearing a pair of ankle-strap heels rather than boots like the runway look.

©GettyImages



Camila wore a look from Dolce and Gabbana’s Fall 2020 collection

The Fifth Harmony alum skipped wearing her long tresses down for the blue carpet and instead wore her hair up in a no-fuss ponytail. However, that changed when she took to the stage. The brunette beauty let her hair down when it came to performing her latest single, My Oh My and her solo breakout single, Havana.

©GettyImages



Camila’s performing outfits were very Clueless

The Cuban-American singer also changed her get-up to an entirely different look – think Clueless vibes with a ‘90s schoolgirl ensemble complete with over-the-knee socks and heeled lace-up boots. We have to admit Britney Spears circa Baby One More Time also came to mind while she performed with a team of backup dancers.

©GettyImages



The singer won Best Female at the Global Awards

Aside from bringing entertainment to the crowds, Camila was a winner of the night taking home an award for Best Female. It sounds like it was a night worth celebrating! Although her boyfriend Shawn Mendes wasn’t in sight, he was present for her lavish Cinderella-themed B-Day party. The If I Can’t Have You singer flew from Canada to London town (where she’s been filming Cinderella) to surprise her and based on her stories on social media, the bash looked like a total blast!

Congrats to Camila on her latest win!