Camila Cabello celebrates her Grammy nom with an edgy outfit

Camila Cabello is celebrating her Grammy nomination in style.

The 25-year-old singer shared a selfie with her followers as she called out her nomination for the song “Bam Bam,” which she made alongside Ed Sheeran.

The photos show her standing in front of the mirror with a gray blazer, a white button-up shirt, and a black harness. She’s wearing pink nail polish and her hair looks like it has some fresh blonde highlights.

“It’s giving Grammy nominated dark academia,” she captioned the post, adding in some celebrating emojis.

Camila shared a previous photo of the outfit, which she wore on The Voice. The photos showed her look in full, including a shot where you can see her black skirt and tall-heeled black boots.

Camila Cabello has been nominated on different occasions for the Grammys, including for her first solo record and for “Senorita,” her hit collaboration with Shawn Mendes.

This year, Camila has been incredibly busy. Aside from joining The Voice as one of the season’s judges and leading her own team, Camila was also on tour in South America and has been creating multiple partnerships with notorious brands, including Victoria’s Secret. Camila is currently the image of Bombshell Magic, a new fragrance made by the lingerie brand.