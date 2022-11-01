Camila Cabello exudes magic as the face of Victoria’s Secret newest perfume
Enchanting and bright

Inspired by the joy of the holidays!

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Right in time for the holidays! Victoria’s Secret’s newest addition comes with a Hispanic touch. As part of the Bombshell fragrance family, the company is introducing Bombshell Magic alongside a campaign starring Camila Cabello.

How does Bombshell Magic smell?

Bombshell Magic is enchanting and bright, inspired by the joy of the holidays. The fragrance opens with a burst of blackberry elixir, a fruity pop against the sparkling star peony floral, and weaves decadent fruit with swirling petals to reveal an intoxicating signature. A lush combination of vanilla and patchouli at the base wraps the fragrance in a warm, woody embrace.


“In creating Bombshell Magic, we were inspired by the glamour of the holidays. We envisioned the perfect accessory: a fragrance that would ready the wearer for celebratory evenings and surprises. Nothing short of magic...until the bottle runs out,” Master Perfumers, Adriana Medina, and Linda Song said.

Recently, Victoria’s Secret launched ‘12 Days of Bombshell’, the brand’s holiday advent calendar that reveals a new Bombshell surprise each day.


As the gift that keeps on giving, the ‘12 Days of Bombshell’ features America’s No. 1 fragrance: Victoria’s Secret Bombshell, Bombshell Seduction, and Bombshell Intense products, as well as exclusive access to the newest Bombshell Magic.

