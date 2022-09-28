Jennifer Lopez becomes the new face of Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi

Jennifer Lopez is adding one more achievement to her resume. The 53-year-old has become the new global ambassador for Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi, in an effort to introduce the growing brand in the United States.

The company signed the deal with the Hollywood star, making Jennifer the name face of Intimissimi, with general manager Marcello Veronesi explaining that they have an ambitious growth plan that has been slowed down during the last years, following the coronavirus pandemic.

Sandro Veronesi, the company’s CEO, revealed that the brand is aware of the differences between European and American markets and audience.

“We want to grow a lot and we also want to understand better the taste and the preferences of the American public because the two markets are different and the competitors are different,” he shared.

Jennifer is known for having a unique and eclectic style, previously explaining that she kept “that mix of toughness and sexiness” after growing up in “New York, in the Bronx.”

©Jennifer Lopez





“It was very Latin, big hoops and eyeliner, and that stayed with me,” Jennifer said. Now Intimissimi has found the talented singer and actress as the perfect star to introduce the lingerie brand to a new audience.

“The market is opening up a new phase after the domination of Victoria’s Secret,” said Sandro, explaining that “there are new brands and we hope to take a part of that market. We have a fashionable proposal for Intimissimi in the States.”