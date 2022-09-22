First look at Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel and Lenny Kravitz in ‘Shotgun Wedding’

The highly anticipated rom-com ‘Shotgun Wedding’ starring Jennifer Lopez, Lenny Kravitz, Jennifer Coolidge and Josh Duhamel, will be available on Prime Video January 27, 2023. And while we wait, the first images from the star-studded film have been revealed.

Produced by Ryan Reynolds, Lopez and Duhamel will appear on screen portraying a couple in a very complex relationship, after their wedding day turns into a chaotic adventure, involving criminals and a hostage situation.

One of the photos shows Jennifer in a wedding gown and Josh in a suit, fighting in the middle of a tropical setting and trying to escape each other.

Another photo shows fan-favorite actress Jennifer Coolidge, known for her effortless comedic skills, in hair curlers and a sleeping gown.

Lenny Kravitz is in one of the scenes coming out from what seems to be a pool, while wedding guests are facing a group of criminals that have taken over the ceremony.

Directed by Jason Moore in the Dominican Republic, Cheech Marin, D’Arcy Carden, and Sônia Braga are also set to appear in the film with supporting roles.

Filming the upcoming project seemed to be a lot of fun for the actors, with Jennifer previously sharing her excitement on social media. “We cannot wait for you to see this movie,” she wrote.

However Duhamel previously explained that it turned into a scary situation filming one of the scenes. “The waves were crashing like 30 feet in the air,” he explained. “This rogue wave comes up as I’m videotaping this thing and literally washed me almost over the edge of this cliff.”