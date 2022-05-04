Smelling like RiRi: When, where to buy Rihanna’s most viral product Fenty Eau de Parfum

Fenty Eau de Parfum – the personal, unisex fragrance created by Rihanna – will be back in stock soon, but beware, if you blink, you will miss it! After quickly selling out twice in 2021, people can now participate in the coveted pre-sale on Fentybeauty.com before it officially becomes available for purchase on May 6.

Fenty Eau de Parfum is described as spicy and sweet all at once, and it is designed to be worn by all people and for all occasions. Rihanna was led to the world’s fragrance capital, Grasse, France, where she worked alongside world-renowned LVMH Master Perfumer Jacques Cavallier to create Fenty Eau de Parfum a one-of-a-kind scent that cannot be categorized into a traditional olfactive family.

From the uniqueness of the fragrance composition to the hand-selected ingredients in their purest form, RiRi’s fragrance is an accurate, thoughtful representation of her essence, memories, and experiences.

But how does Fenty Eau de Parfum smells?

Combining magnolia and musk with tangerine, blueberry, and hints of Bulgarian rose absolute, geranium, and patchouli, this unique blend comprises a one-of-a-kind scent of all heart and pure soul.

“A woman is supposed to smell powerful and confident. And sexy. And what does that smell like? Because you can’t really put a scent into adjectives. But it means whatever makes her feel that way. Whatever scent connects her to the memory or feeling of empowerment, confidence, and sexiness,” Rihanna says.

The mom-to-be has always believed that fragrance is one of the most personal aspects of a beauty routine, and she wanted to weave that sensoriality into all elements of the Fenty Eau de Parfum experience. Therefore, the fragrance’s notes and the bottle design are a true embodiment of Rihanna.

The bottle was designed to fit perfectly in her hand and represents a harmonious balance of femininity and masculinity, vintage and modern, with its curved body and beautiful amber-brown shade —Rihanna’s favorite color!

Fenty Eau de Parfum is currently taking pre-orders in advance of the May 6th release. It ships globally and is available exclusively at FentyBeauty.com. Get yours before it’s gone (again!)