Priscilla Ono shares how she prioritizes her hygiene while working with her clients

Priscilla Ono is a makeup expert, but she also has a trick or two underneath her arms —literally! Having such an active career and lifestyle, the Mexican descent MUA knows that prioritizing her hygiene while avoiding embarrassing situations is crucial to perform daily tasks while on duty.

Ono is also faithful to her beliefs and only partners with brands that speak to herself; therefore, she became a Secret Deodorant ambassador, a brand she has used her entire life. As part of the company’s latest launch, the NEW Secret Dry Spray, the makeup artist sat down with HOLA! USA to reveal, among other things, how she combats the sweating of the underarms even when she working with some of the hottest A-list celebrities — did you see what we did there?

“I was so pleased when secret reached out. I have actually been using Secret Deodorant since I was 12,” she told HOLA! USA. “My abuela (grandma) raised me, and she always instilled in me so many beauty secrets and hygiene secrets as well. I remember my abuela putting secret stick deodorant in my backpack and sending me off to school so I can have a fresh pick me up throughout the day.”

According to Ono, she still carries her deodorant in her makeup kit. “I carry Secret when I’m doing makeup jobs, especially the new weightless dry spray that just launched.” Priscilla highlighted that thanks to its spray applicator, she can help the team she is working with in case they need to refresh. “Wether is a hairstylist, a fashion stylist, my client; anyone can use it. It’s so perfect,” she said, adding: “And I just thought it was like a perfect partnership because it’s true to my upbringing.”

Priscilla’s newest addition to her kit is designed for precision protection. The new formula is fast-acting for all strength and works when you need it most for freshness that lasts. And the best part is that the product leaves no residue behind, it is free of heavy waxes and alcohol, and it is made with pH-balancing minerals.

“I was talking to my husband the other day about how sometimes I’m on set for 20 hours, 22 hours nonstop. For music videos, commercials, traveling, and the fact that the deodorant has over 40-hour protection and it’s invisible is a plus. It’s not going to get on any clothing. If my client uses it on a red carpet, you’re not going to see any stains on their clothes, which is very important. It’s weightless, and it is earth-conscious.”

“I even was on a call earlier, and they were talking about these little burst beads that are in the formula that actually burst when there’s friction, so when you’re rubbing or sweating, it bursts and then releases the scent,” she said. “It could be like the middle of the day, hours after you apply, and I thought that was so innovative. Sometimes I’m doing makeup, and suddenly, my clients say, ‘Wow, you smell really good.’ And I’m like, ‘it’s Secret. It’s not even a perfume.’”