Kim Kardashian announces KKW Fragrance shutdown amid Kanye West divorce

Kim Kardashian is officially changing the name of her perfume company, KKW Fragrance.

The reality star and entreprenuer announced the big news on Friday, April 1, taking to social media to reveal that her fragrance company will be shutting down next month in order to launch under a new name.

“On May 1st at midnight, @KKWFragrance will be shutting down the website so that we can relaunch fragrance in the future under a brand new name—and under a new web store where you can purchase from all beauty categories under one site,” Kardashian tweeted.

On May 1st at midnight, @KKWFragrance will be shutting down the website so that we can relaunch fragrance in the future under a brand new name—and under a new web store where you can purchase from all beauty categories under one site. — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) April 1, 2022

“Fragrance as many of you know is deeply personal for me,” she continued, “I put my heart and soul into every bottle, and I’m so incredibly proud of every KKW Fragrance product and collaboration that we have launched since Crystal Gardenia in 2017.”

Kardashian wrapped up her statement, saying, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your loyalty and love these last few years. I cannot wait to introduce you to the next chapter of my fragrance journey—I promise I won’t be gone for too long.”

She ended her statement by announcing that the whole website will be 40% off until it closes temporarily.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your loyalty and love these last few years. I cannot wait to introduce you to the next chapter of my fragrance journey—I promise I won’t be gone for too long. — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) April 1, 2022

This announcement from the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum doesn’t come as too much of a surprise amid her divorce from Kanye West.

Just last month, after more than a year of divorce proceedings, a judge granted the SKIMS founder’s request to be declared a single woman, changing her name back to Kim Kardashian. Since her legal name is no longer KKW, it makes sense that the billionaire would rebrand her businesses, too.