Kim Kardashian is officially a single woman, legally drops ‘West’ from her name

Kim Kardashian is officially moving on to the next chapter of her life as a single woman.

After more than a year of divorce proceedings, a judge has granted the reality star’s request to end her marriage to Kanye West. Now, Kim will be known just as Kim Kardashian--the West is no more.

According to reports from TMZ, the 41-year-old mother of four was on a video call for Wednesday’s court hearing, while her estranged husband was absent.

Kanye’s lawyer did not object to restoring Kim’s single status, but his lawyer said he had 3 conditions: Any right to get reimbursement of money that’s supposed to be divided up will be preserved in case either of the dies. The judge granted that condition.

There were two other conditions that the judge rejected: that Kim would not transfer any assets she had in trust, and if Kim remarries she would waive the “marital privilege.” That privilege means a new spouse would not have to testify about communications he had with her. The judge said no.

While he objected to the divorce for a long time, a source close to the rapper tells TMZ he also wanted the divorce to be granted, and he is now a single man, as well.

This news comes after West dropped his 4th divorce attorney, Chris Melcher, earlier this week, hiring a new team for today’s hearing.