Kanye West and Tristan Thompson join some ladies for dinner in Miami

Kanye West and Tristan Thompson have a few things in common, so it’s only right they get together every once in a while.

The rapper and the NBA player were spotted having dinner on Tuesday night at the Setai Hotel in Miami. In photos of the evening obtained by TMZ, the pair met up around 11pm to break bread, sitting at a table with one another and two unidentified women.

Both Kardashian exes seemed to be in great spirits for the evening, seen smiling and laughing as they dined at one of the hotel’s many restaurants. Tristan was in Miami because his new team, the Chicago Bulls, played against the Heat the night before. Since he had a day off before his next match up in Atlanta, he stuck around the city to meet up with his pal, Ye.

Kanye and Tristan have never been particularly close, though they obviously both have children with women in the Kardashian family. Now that they’re on the outs with Kim and Khloé, maybe they have a lot more to talk about.

Interestingly enough, Ye recently called Tristan out when he was trying to make it to his daughter Chicago’s birthday party earlier this year. As he was telling fans on Instagram about his inability to get the address for the shindig, he dropped Thompson’s name specifically, saying he said he had to ask Khloé before sending him the location.

Since this all happened after the baller’s latest cheating scandal, which resulted in a child with trainer Maralee Nichols, it seemed like Kanye was blasting the Kardashian family for letting Tristan come to events while not letting him see his children amid divorce.

Now, since both Kanye and Tristan know what it’s like to be so publicly criticized, it seems like they’re sticking by eachother’s side.