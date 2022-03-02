Kanye West shares pic with Kim Kardashian look-alike Chaney Jones and fires another divorce attorney

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is not making the divorce between him and Kim Kardashian easy for anyone. According to TMZ, the rapper has fired his third divorce attorney. While the rapper seemingly confirmed his relationship with Chaney Jones on Tuesday, it still seems like he thinks there is a chance to get back together with the mother of his children.



Tuesday was a big day for the rapper and his new boo who people have noticed strikes a resemblance to Kardashian. Ye shared a screenshot of a post by The Shade Room showing a photo of him and Jones shopping. “It appeared #Ye, and his new boo #ChaneyJones are going strong,” the post read. Ye cosigned the message, adding a black heart to the caption.

Two days ago, a source told TMZ the couple was not official yet adding, the relationship was “all for fun.” They also said he was “obviously attracted” to her looks because of her similarities to the Skims founder. Whether or not the couple is actually official, fans began congratulating the “Golddigger” singer in the comments, “Bet. Heard it from the goat. So it’s official,” one person commented. Others quipped, “Skete could never..” And “Kim could never..”

©Kanye West





While Ye dates whoever he wants, he has been very open about his distaste for Kim’s boyfriend Pete Davidson and does not want her to be declared legally single without certain terms. There is a hearing Wednesday where it’s expected the judge will rule to make Kim legally single, per TMZ. However, West recently fired his lawyer Chris Melcher. The outlet reports that their relationship became “extremely difficult” with little communication.