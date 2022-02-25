Kanye West spotted out shopping with Chaney Jones in Miami

Ye West is back in Miami. The musician took a break from his work to hang out and shop with Chaney Jones, a model and social media star.

©GrosbyGroup



The pair was spending time together at Bal Harbour mall, where there’s a variety of high end shops.

West and Jones were spotted while walking in Bal Harbour, spending some time together as they browsed in stores. He was wearing a dark blue sweatshirt and pants, paired with chunky boots. Jones was wearing a black top and leggings, which she paired with a black handbag and some wide sunglasses.

©GrosbyGroup



Jones looks... a bit like Kim Kardashian.

West was in Miami due to a performance of “Donda 2,” his newest record, which will be available to listen to in Stem Player, a new device he released, valued at $200. According to the device’s website, Stem Player allows users to customize any song, allowing them to manipulate them as desired. “Donda 2,” made up of 16 new songs, will not be available to stream on any platform. The Stem Player reportedly ships with the purchase of the album.

This week, Kim Kardashian filed new court documents, which were obtained by TMZ. In them, Kardashian argued that West’s efforts of slowing down divorce proceedings should be ignored. “I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so,” she said. “Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress. I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children.”