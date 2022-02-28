Why Kim Kardashian keeps a bag of her hair in storage and the emotional value behind it

Kim Kardashian recently showed her fans some of her most treasured possessions, during a recent video for Vogue, the TV star, who recently commented on her difficult divorce with Kanye West, offered a tour of her incredible mansion and shared some details about her personal life.

Among her “favorite things,” Kim showed a letter written by her late father Robert Kardashian, that includes a piece of her hair from almost 34 years ago.

And while the famous Kardashian admits it might be “a little creepy,” she explained why the bag of hair has sentimental value for her, as she is constantly sharing emotional tributes, remembering her loving father: “My dad used to work at MCA, so it’s on his letterhead and it says, ‘Kimberly, I cut your hair on April 11th 1988.’ And there’s my hair.”

The mother of four also keeps personalized scrapbooks she has made for her children, revealing that she enjoys being at home and wanted to have a neutral palette with a relaxing vibe.

“I find there is so much chaos out in the world, when I come home, I want it to be just really quiet and I want everything to feel calming,” adding that shockingly having four kids has yet to “mess up” the vibe of her beautiful home.