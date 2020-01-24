Mexican MUA Priscilla Ono reveals which eyeliner she uses on Rihanna for 16 hour wear

When it comes to wearing a full-face of makeup, one of the most frustrating moments is when you realize your eyeliner has failed you and has smudged throughout the day. The underwhelming feeling of looking and feeling like a racoon is a beauty sin to the makeup gods. Thankfully, Rihanna’s head makeup artist, Priscilla Ono understands our desire to achieve that effortless, long lasting and smudge-proof classic cat-eye look.

©GettyImages



Rihanna attends media event with a crisp-cut liner and rouge red lip

Even if dramatic eye makeup isn't typically your style, whenever creating a winged look you’ll want to make sure you have the right tools. RiRi’s go-to eyeliner is FENTY BEAUTY Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner in True Satin Black, $22, a pen-like product that glides on like gel. The Latina MUA shared with her followers that after 16 hours of wear, the liquid liner was still intact.

©FENTY BEAUTY



FENTY BEAUTY Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner in True Satin Black, $22, fentybeauty.com

Like a true boss, the FENTY Beauty Founder and her head glam squad perfected the Flyliner’s tapered precision tip keeping all eye shapes in mind. With an extra-long, flexible tip designed for maximum versatility, there's truly no denying this liquid eyeliner's ability to create clear-cut lines. Whether you have almond eyes, hooded eyes, or down-turned shaped eyes, RiRi and her team were thinking of you.

Loading the player...

As the global FENTY BEAUTY makeup artist, executing a perfectly symmetrical winged liner is simply in Priscilla’s blood. Just follow her tricks and you’ll see the magic to her method. During a video on social media, gave fans a glimpse of a liner hack to die for. “I do a shark fin where it’s empty in the middle then I go in and fill it in,” said Rihanna’s artist.

©Bellatory



Four step to achieving the perfect winged liner, including Priscilla’s shark fin tip

Have you perfected the winged, cat-eye look? If not, take notes from the talented Priscilla Ono.

