Camila Cabello stars in Victoria’s Secret first bilingual fragrance campaign

After releasing her third solo album, Familia, Camila Cabello debuts a fragrance campaign for Victoria’s Secret. The Cuban American singer and actress have become the new ambassador of Victoria’s Secret Bombshell.

The campaign is the brand’s first bilingual collaboration and highlights Cabello’s first language (Spanish) and Mexican-Cuban background.

Cabello is among a group of celebrities partnering with the brand’s massive rebrand, which includes the replacement of Angels with the VS Collective. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Megan Rapinoe, Paloma Elsesser, and Bella Hadid are partaking in Victoria’s Secret new era.

“I think there was a natural synergy between my journey as an artist and as a person and the journey that Victoria’s Secret has been on to support women and their authentic selves,” Cabello told Bazaar. “The fragrance itself, Bombshell, and the campaign we partnered together to create is all about being confident in who you are and celebrating that person—that you’re always worthy of being seen and enjoying everything life has to offer.”

Referring to the brand’s first bilingual collaboration, the star said she feels proud to be able to celebrate her background like this. “It’s so special to me. My Mexican-Cuban heritage is core to who I am, and it’s something I really drove back to with my album and reconnecting with everything and everyone that I love,” she told the publication. “To be able to feel proud and confident to be myself in this campaign, and have it celebrated in this way and on this scale, is incredible.”

The Bombshell campaign—the brand’s best-selling fragrance—also comes with an immersive experience. The brand is hosting The Bombshell Gardens at the High Line in New York City from May 3 to 9 to reveal how the perfume evolves.