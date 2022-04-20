Selena Gomez & Camila Cabello share a funny TikTok and sip martinis

Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello shared a TikTok of themselves having fun together. The clip was shared on Selena’s TikTok account, with the caption asking her followers to stream Camila’s most recent record.

The video features Selena and Camila enjoying martinis and a snack. The two sit in front of the phone and lip-sync along to one of TikTok’s most famous audio clips, taken from an episode of “Dance Moms.” “And then there were two,” says Camila. “I know,” says Selena. “Nobody likes us, the two bitches are left,” she says with a laugh. The caption of the video reads, “stream familia lol,” calling attention to her friend’s new record release.

Users were quick to drop comments, calling Camila and Selena’s friendship iconic. “THE DUO WE NEVER EXPECTED BUT NEEDED,” wrote someone. Users were also happy to see Selena being active on her TikTok account, with her frequently sharing TikTok challenges, dances and lip-syncs. “Selena being active on TikTok is my fav thing ever,” reads one comment.

In one of her previous TikTok posts, Selena danced along to Camila’s “Bam Bam,” her new collaboration with Ed Sheeran. “Love my girl Camilla,” Selena wrote. She then added, “Edit. I was too drunk on life. Camila mothereffen Cabello.”

Camila and Selena have been friends for some time now, with both of them supporting each other’s music and projects. According to internet sleuths, two met through Taylor Swift at one of her birthday parties. Fans documented the moment when they started following each other on Instagram, and the rest is history.