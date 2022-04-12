Selena Gomez reveals her favorite song from Camila Cabello’s new album

Selena Gomez is sharing her appreciation for Camila Cabello and her new album ‘Familia,’ revealing what seems to be her favorite song of the project, showing off her moves to ‘Bam Bam’ featuring Ed Sheeran.

The 29-year-old singer and actress, who recently called out body shamers in a new video, can be seen dancing to the rhythm of Camila’s new track. Singing the lyrics, “Así es la vida, sí, yeah that’s just life baby. Love came around and it knocked me down but I’m back on my feet.”

‘Bam Bam’ is the second single of the album, and Camila recently took a moment to explain the meaning behind the track, “You’re on the ground crying on the bathroom floor and then you’ll have feelings for another person again, and you’ll be crying on the bathroom floor again,” adding, “that is the cycle of change. I am really living the lesson in ‘Bam Bam.’ Which is keep dancing, ’cause I dance a lot.”

Selena captioned the video, “Love my girl Camila,” with fans of both singers commenting on their interaction and immediately asking for a collaboration.

The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ star recently opened up about her relationship with social media, revealing why she has been taking a 4 year break from the internet, and while it seems she might be actively posting online, she explained that her team manages her online presence.