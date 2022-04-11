Selena Gomez calls out body shamers: ‘I am perfect the way I am’

Selena Gomez is not letting anyone bring her down! The 19-year-old singer, who explained why she hasn’t been on the internet for over four years, shared her thoughts on people’s comments about her body, explaining that she doesn’t care about her weight, and she wants everyone to stop the criticism.

“So I be trying to stay skinny, but I went to Jack in the Box and I got four tacos, three egg rolls, onion rings and a spicy chicken sandwich,” she explained, “But honestly, I don’t care about my weight because people bitch about it anyway: ‘You’re too small.’ ‘You’re too big.’ ‘That doesn’t fit.’ ‘Meh meh meh meh.’”

The ‘Only Murders In The Building’ star concluded, “B––, I am perfect the way I am,” adding, “Moral of the story? Bye.”

The singer has been open about her private life, after being diagnosed with lupus in 2015, following a kidney transplant in 2017, Selena has previously said that weight fluctuations are caused by her health issues.

“It’s a combination of all of it. It’s the medication that I have to take for the rest of my life. It depends on even the month, to be honest. So, for me, I really noticed when people started attacking me for that. And in reality, that’s just my truth. I fluctuate. It depends what’s happening in my life….And that got to me big time, you know? I think for me, that really messed me up for a bit,” she shared.