Why Selena Gomez has stayed off the internet for more than four years

Selena Gomez is staying true to herself! The Hollywood star, who recently debuted a new haircut, revealed she is taking an extra step in focusing on her mental health, explaining that she has been staying off social media for a long time.

“I haven’t been on the Internet in 4-and-a-half years,” the singer explained, “It has changed my life completely. I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people.”

The 29-year-old star, who was once known as the “queen of instagram” and the most-followed celebrity back in 2016, says she understands “how powerful the Internet is, and in so many ways it’s done the best things for the world,” however she thinks that it’s “actually important I get through people in my life.“

She previously explained that at one point social media became her “whole world” and put her in a “really dangerous” situation, and while staying off the internet seemed like an impossible thing to do, “the unnecessary hate and comparisons went away once I put my phone down.”

Selena recently launched a social media platform with a focus on mental health, providing educational resources and connecting to people, using ‘Wondermind’ to create “a community and a space for people to feel like they’re OK—that they’re not alone.“

The star has been open about her bipolar diagnosis, stating that when she “got to know more information,” her perspective changed, “it actually helps me. It doesn’t scare me once I know it.“