Selena Gomez wears leather corset and diamond necklace in latest New York City outing

Selena Gomez included a stunning leather ensemble for her latest business outing. The Hollywood star wore an all-black look for the TIME 100 Summit in New York City at the Lincoln Center, showcasing her sophisticated hairstyle and rocking a soft glam makeup look.

The singer was photographed arriving at the event, where she was chosen as a speaker for the prestigious ceremony. This time Selena decided to wear a leather corset, as part of her body-hugging maxi dress designed by Brandon Maxwell, featuring a back slit.

Selena completed the look with black open-toe heels and a black faux-leather trench coat, accessorizing the outfit with a diamond necklace, small hoop earrings, and a leather clutch. The star was spotted wearing cat-eye sunglasses outside the event, where she later met with other celebrity guests and honorees.

Selena took the stage to speak at The Beauty of Impact panel, joined by Elyse Cohen, the VP of social impact and inclusion for her beauty company Rare Beauty, and it was moderated by TIME senior editor Lucy Feldman.

The star found success in the beauty industry after launching her brand in 2020, which is now valued at $2 billion. Fans of the actress waited for her outside the event to catch a glimpse, before she entered her black SUV. Selena was all smiles at the event, walking the red carpet and meeting with her peers.

Her latest outing comes after she was spotted with her boyfriend Benny Blanco in New York, enjoying their date, and watching a basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Philadelphia 76rs at Madison Square Garden in Midtown Manhattan.