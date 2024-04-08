Selena Gomez proves pink is her color in her latest red carpet look

Selena Gomez continues to have fun in her latest fashion moments. The Hollywood star decided to step out in a stunning all-pink ensemble for a special occasion, coordinating her look with the launch of her new blush for her makeup collection Rare Beauty in New York City.

The actress was all smiles over the weekend, looking very elegant in a Versace shirtdress, featuring a floral pattern and a matching belt. She paired the look with a soft pink coat, which she wore over her shoulders while posing for the cameras on the red carpet of the event.

Selena completed the ensemble with pink Versace heels and wore diamond earrings and rings. The singer rocked a soft glam makeup look, including a soft pink lip. She also took a moment to talk to guests at the event and even posed for them for selfies.

The attendees were celebrating the launch of her new blush, with the decor also matching the product. Selena also had some fun with her hairstyle, as she styled her hair in a 60’s-inspired hairdo. “People have been asking for a Rare Beauty powder blush for years, so we thought it was the perfect time to give them what they want,” she said to WWD about the launch.

Selena continues to make money moves with her beauty brand and keeps a busy schedule when it comes to her film and television projects, both with her popular show ‘Only Murders in The Building’ and with her latest film productions, including her upcoming Linda Ronstadt biopic.

The singer has been in good spirits following the release of her single, with fans getting excited for her new album. She also continues her romantic relationship with music producer Benny Blanco, with the pair sharing their sweetest moments together on social media.