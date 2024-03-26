Selena Gomez shares makeup-free ‘real’ photo

Selena Gomez is embracing her natural looks. Recently, the singer and actress shared a photo of herself without any make up, labeling it as “real.” She’s a part of a trend of women in the entertainment industry who are pushing for more realistic and natural depictions of themselves.

The photo is a sepia toned photo of her face, which shows her in a relative close up. Selena looks straight at the camera and appears to be wearing no or very little makeup on, with her hair loose and without any products. “Real,” she captioned the post, which amassed a large amount of likes and comments from her followers.

“Real stunning inside and out,” wrote fellow actress Lily James.

“You’re so beautiful” wrote her close friend Nicola Peltz-Beckham.

The post is a statement coming from a young actress and businesswoman who owns a beauty company. Selena has discussed her past experience regarding her body and her looks and dealing with the public’s perception in the Apple TV program “Dear...”

“My weight would constantly fluctuate because I would be on certain medications. And obviously, people just ran with it,” she said when discussing her experiences with lupus and her bipolar disorder. “It was like they couldn’t wait to find a thing to bring me down. I was being shamed for gaining weight because of my lupus.”

Pamela Anderson’s choice to embrace her natural looks

Pamela Anderson at this year’s Vanity Fair Oscar party

Embracing your natural self seems like a feeling that many stars are pursuing, with various sharing photos and appearing on red carpets without makeup. Pamela Anderson is one of them, appearing on various prestigious events with no make up on, a decision she’s discussed with some publications.

“It’s not just about makeup, taking off the mask, but it’s about why am I here, what’s my purpose, why do I resonate with people, can I help in any way?” she said to Allure magazine.