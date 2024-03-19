Selena Gomez reflected on her tumultuous journey with mental health

Selena Gomez recently bared her soul during a panel discussion at the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas. In a poignant and candid conversation, the renowned singer, actress, and philanthropist reflected on her tumultuous journey with mental health, shedding light on her decision to release the deeply personal documentary, “My Mind & Me” and the transformative impact it had on her life.

Over six years, “My Mind & Me” documented her battles with anxiety, depression, and the pivotal moment of her diagnosis of bipolar disorder in 2020. The documentary, which she initially grappled with the decision to release, provided a raw and unfiltered glimpse into her inner struggles.

During the panel discussion moderated by Dr. Jessica Stern, Gomez opened up about the pivotal moment she decided to share her story with the world. “The moment I did that, I felt this insane amount of release,” Gomez confessed. “There wasn’t any hiding anymore. It was probably one of the hardest moments of my life.”

It was a journey of self-discovery and empowerment, as she found solace in vulnerability and the connections forged through shared experiences. “I will say this, you can’t force someone to do it,” Gomez emphasized, reflecting on the recovery process. “It just doesn’t work. There were a lot of people that cared about me more than I cared about myself that really wanted me to do things I wasn’t ready for. I had to hit my rock bottom, and I had to do it at my time.”

Despite the challenges she has faced, Gomez remains hopeful about the future. “I’d like to think and hope that I’m in a better place now,” she remarked.

“Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me,” directed and produced by Alek Keshishian (“Madonna: Truth or Dare”), premiered globally on Apple TV+ on November 4, 2022. After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieved unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her journey into a new light.