When, where to watch Selena Gomez’s Apple documentary ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me’

Apple and Selena Gomez announced that the highly anticipated documentary feature film, “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me,” directed and produced by Alek Keshishian (“Madonna: Truth or Dare”), will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on November 4, 2022.

After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness. This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.

As a recording artist, Gomez has sold more than 210 million singles worldwide and amassed over 45 billion global streams of her music. This year, she received a Grammy nomination for her first all-Spanish EP and an Emmy nomination for her role in the critically acclaimed series “Only Murders in the Building,” in which she stars opposite Steve Martin and Martin Short.

Recently, Selena became the second Latina to be nominated for an Emmy as an executive producer for Outstanding Comedy Series, following Salma Hayek’s nomination for “Ugly Betty” in 2007.