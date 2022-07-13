Selena Gomez is the second Latina to be nominated for an Emmy as executive producer

Selena Gomez just became the second Latina to be nominated for an Emmy as an executive producer for Outstanding Comedy Series, following Salma Hayek’s nomination for “Ugly Betty” in 2007.
In 2021, only six Latino actors were nominated for an award, including Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, who made HERstory the first openly transgender considered as Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.
Unfortunately, Michaela didn’t win, and Selena wasn’t considered this year for the category. To date, only two Latinas have ever won for Lead Actress: Rita Moreno in 1983 and America Ferrera in 2007.
Luckily for Selena, she still has one more chance to secure a nomination for Lead Actress next year for her role as Mabel Mora in Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” Season 2.
This year, Gomez’s co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin were both nominated for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.
Gomez just premiered the second season of the show, co-created by John Hoffman, and welcomed Cara Delevingne to become her character’s love interest in the Hulu hit comedy series.
Cara plays the role of Alice, an art gallery owner that puts Mabel “in touch with a side of herself she’s been somewhat neglecting since the show began,” Hoffman revealed to Vanity Fair.
Gomez is keeping herself busy! The beauty entrepreneur has also been working with Michelle Obama to encourage voting and to fight to preserve American democracy. The singer joined the former first lady in Los Angeles for the first Culture of Democracy Summit.