Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano reunite for the sequel of ‘Who’s the Boss?’

Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano are bringing back Who’s the Boss? The sequel will be executive produced by Norman Lear, Mike Royce, co-executive produced by Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz and streamed on Amazon’s Freevee.

As reported by Deadline, Danza and Milano will reprise their iconic roles as Tony and Samantha Micelli, 30 years after the original series. This time around the show will tell the story of former Major League Baseball player and retired housekeeper Tony Micelli and how he continued his relationship with his daughter.

Samantha is now portrayed as a single mother, living in the family house and showing how modern family in 2022 looks.

Who’s the Boss? ran from 1984 to 1992. After eight seasons and 196 episodes aired on ABC the comedy series got cancelled. The show became one of the most popular sitcoms of the mid-to-late 1980s. The series was nominated for more than 40 awards, including ten Primetime Emmy Award and five Golden Globe Award nominations.

Who’s the Boss? consistently ranked in the top 10 in the final primetime ratings between 1985 and 1989.