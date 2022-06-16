Real-life ‘Squid Game’ reality TV show will have $4.56m prize and 456 contestants

Netflix is bringing a new version of ‘Squid Game’ to real life! The streaming platformn announced a reality TV show inspired by the popular Korean series, which is already in production for a second season.

The reality show will have 456 recruits from all around the world and the lucky winner will have the largest cash prize in history, offering $4.56 million as a reward, after playing similar games to the ones viewers saw on the first season of the show.

The upcoming show will be called ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ and it will have 10 episodes, where players will “compete through a series of games inspired by the original show - plus surprising new additions - their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them.”

Netflix also detailed some of the rules for the game, revealing that “the stakes are high, but in this game the worst fate is going home empty-handed,” with participants needing to be at least 21 years old. They will have to speak English, and be available for up to 4 weeks in early 2023 for filming.

“The 10-episode competition series is a co-production between Studio Lambert (The Circle) and The Garden (24 Hours in A&E), part of ITV Studios, and it will be filmed in the UK,” the streaming platform announced.