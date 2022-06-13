‘Squid Game’ Season 2: The gigantic doll will have a boyfriend and more details about the show

Netflix is giving fans of ‘Squid Game’ a new update on the highly anticipated second season of the popular series, following the incredible worldwide success of the show, the streaming platform is giving more details about the new storyline and a message directly from the creator, writer, director and executive producer Hwang Dong-Hyuk.

“It took 12 years to bring the first season of ‘Squid Game’ to life last year. But it took 12 days for ‘Squid Game’ to become the most popular Netflix series ever,” the creator wrote, “As the writer, director and producer of ‘Squid Game,’ a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show.”

In the new teaser Netflix revealed that the main character, Seong Gi-hun and the masked villain will both return, making this an official sequel to the original story. Fans can expect to see what happens after witnessing the previous game, and the director says that “the man in the suit with ddakji might be back,” and the gigant killer doll that launched thousands of memes will have a boyfriend this season.

“Join us once more for a whole new round,” he concluded, as fans are already speculating about the next deadly games in the new season of the Korean hit show.

Netflix was quick to start production of season 2 of ‘Squid Game’ as the first season became the biggest TV show ever on the streaming platform, with 1.65 billion hours of viewing only in the first four weeks of the release.