Watch Ryan Gosling as a bleach blonde Ken in ‘Barbie’

Ryan Gosling broke the internet following the release of a first look image, showing him on the set of the movie “Barbie.” Co-starring Margot Robbie, Gosling plays Ken, and is one of the main draws of the film, which co-stars a roster of impressive actors, ranging from Kate McKinnon to America Ferrera.
First look at Margot Robbie as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures’ upcoming film ‘BARBIE’
Gosling plays a version of Ken unlike the dolls of our youths, sporting a bleach blonde head of hair, spray tanned abs and custom made boxers. The image is the second official “Barbie” still that has been seen by the public. The first shows Margot Robbie’s take on the character, driving a pink convertible and smiling at the camera.
“Barbie” is one of next year’s most awaited movies. The plot has been kept under wraps but it’s written and directed by Greta Gerwig, whose previous films have been nominated for Oscars and whose scripts balance comedy and drama. “I wish I could just show you what we do day-to-day because it’s crazy,” said Simu Liu, who co-stars in the film, in an interview with Variety. He explained that he had to wax his entire body for the role, calling it “one of the most painful experiences of my life … I have such a newfound admiration for the incredibly brave women who go through this on a monthly basis.” The film’s supporting cast is rounded out by Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Michael Cera, and more.
Ryan Gosling took an acting break following “First Man,” the critically acclaimed movie where he played Neil Armstrong. This year, he’s set to star in “The Grey Man” alongside Ana de Armas and Chris Evans. In the near future, he has roles in “Wolfman,” “The Actor” and “Project Hail Mary.” “Barbie” is expected in theaters next year, on July 21st.