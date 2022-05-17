Eva Mendes is letting Ryan Gosling’s sazón shine in their household. The star recently revealed that she is in charge of the cleaning while the actor feeds the family.

“Ryan’s the cook. He’s an incredible cook,” she told People. “I think that there’s a really nice balance to ‘you cook, I clean.’ And it just works for us,” she said, confessing that she’s also a “control freak about the sink.”

According to the 48-year-old former actress, she finds doing the dishes therapeutic. “Life is so chaotic. But the one thing I can control is my house, my kitchen,” she shared. “So when I do the dishes, it’s meditative for me. It really goes deeper than just cleaning up. It really gives me clarity. Clean sink equals clear mind for me.”

For Eva having a tidy space gives her clarity. She said that she learned to be like that after growing up in a tiny apartment with many people. “When the house was clean, it was like, ‘Hey, I just feel better,’” she shared. “Everybody felt better. So for me, it’s really emotional.”

Eva’s revelations come after saying she is ready to make her long awaited Hollywood comeback, she has a list of the things she is not willing to do if she is offered any future roles.

The star took a break from acting to focus on raising her two kids, 7-year-old Esmeralda and 6-year-old Amada, but now she is prepared to go back to the big screen, as she revealed during her recent interview on The View.

“I have such a short list of what I will do,” she explained, “Like before kids, I kind of was up for anything – I mean, if it was a fun project. But now I won’t do violence, I don’t want to do sexuality. I don’t want to do… the list is short.”