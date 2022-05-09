Eva Mendes gets emotional sharing sad family news: ‘She’s not doing too well’

Eva Mendes revealed she is worried about her mother’s health, explaining during a recent interview that her mom is “not doing too well right now.”

Loading the player...

The Hollywood actress got emotional after co-host Hoda Kotb wished her mom, Eva Perez Suarez, a Happy Mother’s Day. And while the star did not share more details about what the sad family matters, she declared that her mom “is a survivor in every way.”

Both Eva and her husband Ryan Gosling are known for keeping their personal life private, keeping their kids, 6-year-old Amada and 7-year-old Esmeralda away from the spotlight, with the actress taking a break from her career in the entertainment industry to focus on her family.

During her interview, Eva confessed that her mom is an inspiration for her during her own journey as a mother, as she remembers all the special moments she experienced growing up.

“My mom was able to be there for me at home until I was about 8 or 9. And those memories for me, that just formed who I was, those years with her,” she said, adding, “I really took it back to when I was little.”

Eva previously shared her admiration for her mom; “I cannot believe that by the time my mother was 24, she had three kids under the age of 4. She was in Cuba and totally alone,” explaining that “when it’s the wee hours of the night and I’m feeling a bit insane, I think about her and realize that I have no right to complain about anything.”