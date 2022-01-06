Ryan Gosling reveals the most adorable moment with his daughter Esmeralda

Ryan Gosling is looking back at one of his sweetest memories on the set of ‘Blade Runner 2049,’ involving his 7-year-old daughter Esmeralda and his co-star Harrison Ford.

The actor recently talked about his family and career during his latest interview with British GQ, revealing a hilarious situation that happened while filming the acclaimed sci-fi thriller, having his daughter on set at that time.

Ryan was filming a very important fight scene with Ford, when Esmeralda shouted to her dad “You’re winning!,” to which Ford immediately reacted and stopped to ask her “What about me?”

Following the adorable moment, the two actors kept filming the scene, with Ryan explaining that both Esmeralda and her 5-year-old sister Amada, are still figuring out what their parents do for a living, making the funny interruption a lovely anecdote for the family.

Gosling and Eva Mendes are known for keeping their family life private, with Ryan admitting their “Kids are growing up so fast,” and he needs “to keep an eye on the clock in a way I never used to.”

He also commented on their experience homeschooling their children during lockdown, “Our kids were at a difficult age not to be able to see other kids and interact with people, even though Eva and I did our best,” joking that they did “more acting in quarantine than in our films. Tougher crowd, though.”