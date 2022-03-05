Why Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling keep their personal life so private

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling both know what it’s like to live a life in the spotlight, so once they got together, they made an effort to keep as much of their personal life private as possible.

While the mother of two did have a social media account, unlike her longtime partner, she was already not one to post much about Gosling or their daughters, Esmerelda, 7, and Amada, 5. But following a year that made a lot of people reevaluate things, she has wiped her Instagram account completely clean.

Last February, the actress clapped back at one commenter who speculated that Mendes wasn’t posting much because she had “work done” on her face and wasn’t happy with the results.

“I’m posting less because I really want to be present for my family,” the star responded at the time. “My little ones need me and posting takes up too much time. As far as getting work done, I’ll do that whenever I please. But no, that’s not the reason. The reason is I personally cannot juggle family and social media.”

Fast forward to this year, and everything on her page is gone, erasing the sweet moments Mendes did share with her fans from time to time.

While this is a real bummer to a lot of Eva’s fans, it didn’t come as a complete surprise due to how private her and her family have been for nearly a decade now.

Gosling is even more of a recluse, purposefully not going into detail about any aspect of his personal life. Back in 2015, when asked in an interview about his relationship and their children, he reassured his wife without giving up too much.

“I know that I’m with the person I’m supposed to be with,” he tersely told ET Canada in 2015. When asked what it was that drew him to her, he said “That she’s Eva Mendes. There’s nothing else I’m looking for.”

He did give us a peek at his personal life two years later, though, while accepting his Golden Globe for lead actor in a musical or comedy for La La Land.

“I would like to try and thank one person properly and say that while I was singing and dancing and playing piano, and having one of the best experiences I ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer,” he said in 2017.

“If she hadn’t taken all that on so that I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today,” he continued. “So, sweetheart, thank you. To my daughters, Amada and Esmeralda, I love you.”

With Eva’s social media pages wiped clean, it looks like we’re gonna have to wait a while for more moments like this.