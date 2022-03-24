Eva Mendes enjoys a guided tour with her two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada, while her husband Ryan Gosling is busy filming Barbie alongside Margot Robbie. The former actress wandered the city’s most iconic places while learning about the culture and history.

According to a source, the family ison a “much-needed getaway in London,” an insider tells Closer exclusively. “They love the U.K., the sightseeing and shopping, it’s the perfect mini-vacation for the whole family.”

©GrosbyGroup GALLERY



Eva Mendes enjoys a guided tour with her two daughters Esmeralda and Amada in London

“Even though Ryan will be working, Eva thought it would be nice to get in some rare date nights and maybe see a few stage shows with her guy,” the source continues.

“During the day, she likes taking the girls to museums, long walks through the many gorgeous parks and spotting famous monuments,” the insider adds. “Amada and Esmeralda spend some time with daddy and then the nannies take over for the evening so she and Ryan can have a romantic dinner and hit the theater.”