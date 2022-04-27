Margot Robbie is giving life to the legendary Barbie in the highly-anticipated live-action adventure movie of the same name. The film will be released on July 21, 2023, and includes Ryan Gosling as Ken.

Warner Bros. Pictures shared with HOLA! USA the first look of Robbie as the famous doll. The actress is sitting inside Barbie’s iconic pink convertible in the image.

©Jaap Buitendijk



First look at Margot Robbie as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures’ upcoming film ‘BARBIE’

According to ET, Barbie is being filmed in the U.K.under the direction of Greta Gerwig, who also co-wrote the script with Noah Baumbach. “I don’t want to jinx anything because it’s such a long process, but I have a feeling that whatever we turn in, people are going to be like, ‘Are you insane? You can’t make this!’” Gerwig told the publication. “Which is always, I think, a good sign.”

Last year Robbie told Vogue that taking on the role of Barbie “comes with a lot of baggage … and a lot of nostalgic connections.“

“But with that comes a lot of exciting ways to attack it,” she added. “People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t.‘”

Other cast members include Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Hari Nef, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, and Michael Cera.