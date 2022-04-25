Salma Hayek began filming her scenes for ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’

Salma Hayek has already begun filming her scenes for Magic Mike’s Last Dance. The Mexican actress was photographed while leaving filming at a London theatre. In the recent images, the 55-year-old star can enter her vehicle while holding what appears to be a script.

This is the first time we have seen the Oscar-winning actress leaving the set of the upcoming movie since production announced that she would take over the role of Thandiwe Newton. She was previously confirmed in the leading role opposite Channing Tatum.

As HOLA! USA previously reported, following Newton’s exit, Hayek was chosen as the female lead. Warner Bros announced that Thandiwe “made the difficult decision to step away from the production” to deal with “family matters.”

Now close sources to the project have revealed that the reason for the last-minute replacement has to do with a feud between Channing Tatum and the actress. “Channing Tatum is the producer and number one on set. Thandie Newton is the number two star. But 11 days into shooting, and it’s all over,” a crew member told The Sun, explaining that the argument started when they discussed the Oscars incident.

“They fell out over the debacle at the Oscars. I was on set. I watched her and watched him. The source shared that they were filming in and out of the house where we were filming having this confrontation,” the source shared. “It was a tense exchange of words, but suddenly it escalated. Channing got into this car, and he disappeared,” describing the situation as “astonishing and “unimaginably vicious.”

Tatum, who stars as lead Mike Lane and is a producer on the movie, told the New York Times that Pretty Woman inspired the film. “I leave for London tomorrow, and it’s going to be pretty bonkers,” the actor told the publication. “We’re kind of swinging for the fences — there never needs to be another stripper movie after this one. We’re trying to do a fish-out-of-water story where it’s a reverse-role ‘Pretty Woman’ story that ends up with a lot of dancing in it.”