Salma Hayek replaces Thandiwe Newton in ‘Magic Mike 3’ after fight with Channing Tatum

Salma Hayek is here to save the day! Following Thandiwe Newton’s exit from the upcoming film Magic Mike’s Last Dance, and it seems the reason revolves around the controversial Oscars slap.

The actress was chosen as the female lead for the next installment of the franchise, however Warner Bros announced that Thandiwe “made the difficult decision to step away from the production” to deal with “family matters.”

Now close sources to the project have revealed that the reason for the last minute replacement has to do with a feud between Channing Tatum and the actress on the set of ‘Magic Mike.’

“Channing Tatum is the producer and number one on set. Thandie Newton is the number two star. But 11 days into shooting and it’s all over,” a crew member told The Sun, explaining that the argument started when they discussed the Oscars incident.

“They fell out over the debacle at the Oscars. I was on set. I watched her and watched him. They were in and out of the house where we were filming having this confrontation,” the source shared.

“It was a tense exchange of words, but suddenly it escalated. Channing got into this car and he disappeared,” describing the situation as “astonishing and “unimaginably vicious.”

It’s still unclear if the movie, which will be released exclusively on HBO Max, will be delayed after Thandiwe’s exit.