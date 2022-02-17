Magic Mike’s Last Dance: Is Matthew McConaughey appearing in the upcoming film?

Matthew McConaughey says he is definitely interested in appearing in the upcoming film ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance,’ confessing he is just waiting for Channing Tatum to reach out to him.

Loading the player...

The 52-year-old Hollywood star was asked during a recent interview about the third installment of the ‘Magic Mike’ franchise, after starring in the first 2012 film. And while the actor was not featured in the 2015 film ‘Magic Mike XXL,’ he is not ruling out a special appearance in the third film, which is currently in the works.

“Channing Tatum, call me, bro! I haven’t heard from ya!” McConaughey said, explaining that if the opportunity is presented he would “have to read [the script] first.”

The actor played the role of Dallas, owner of the strip club ‘Xquisite’ in the first film, admitting that “It was a helluva lot of fun doing the first one.”

‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ is set to be released exclusively on HBO Max, and will be directed by Steven Soderbergh and written by Reid Carolin, with Tatum sharing his excitement for the new film, “There are no words for how excited I am to blow the doors off of the world of Magic Mike with Steven, Greg, Reid, and the amazing people at HBO Max.”

The popular franchise has found great success worldwide, making more that $167 million at the box office, and inspiring the stage show ‘Magic Mike Las Vegas,’ at the Sahara Las Vegas.