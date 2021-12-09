Magic Mike 3: Thandiwe Newton joins the cast of the upcoming film

Thandiwe Newton is joining the cast of the highly anticipated third installment of ‘Magic Mike,’ starring alongside Channing Tatum in the upcoming film directed by Steven Soderbergh.

The ‘Westworld’ star is now part of the successful franchise, and while her role is still under wraps, the cultural impact of the films is undeniable, combined to gross nearly $300 million worldwide with the first two movies, followed by a popular stage show in Las Vegas ‘Magic Mike Live,’ with performances in London, Berlin and Australia.

Newton has earned three nominations for HBO’s ‘Westworld,’ returning to reprise her fan-favorite character for the fourth season of the show.

It was also revealed Thandie will be the female lead of the film, and fans of the actress have already shared their excitement for the new storyline, after Tatum posted a photo of the script for ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance,’ which seems to be the last installment for the franchise.

This time Channing Tatum is coming back for the third film as Mike Lane, who was loosely adapted from the actor’s experience as a stripper. With Reid Caroline writing the new script after being involved in the first two movies, and produced by Carolin, Gregory Jacobs, Nick Wechsler and Peter Kiernan