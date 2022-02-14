Loading the player...

Channing Tatum reveals his struggles parenting as a single father: ‘I was doubly afraid’

By Daniel Neira -Miami

Channing Tatum is opening up about an emotional topic, revealing he was afraid of becoming a single father as he didn’t know if he was going to be able to live up to her daughter’s expectations.

The Hollywood star, who shares 8-year-old daughter Everly with ex-wife Jenna Dewan, shared his thoughts on parenting during his most recent interview with Jonah Hill for V Magazine.

“I know that I liked to act and play make-believe and magical things, but I just didn’t know if I was going to be able to meet her on her level, especially now that I’m a single dad,” he shared.

Channing admits he was “doubly afraid,” explaining that he was not sure if he was going to be enough as a single father, adding, “Was I going to be able to do any of the stuff that a mother should do? That a mother, as a woman, can relate to her as?”

The actor says he ultimately felt relieved when he realized he could relate to her daughter in every level. “All I really had to do was just go into her world and do whatever that is that she wanted to do,” he said.

The father-daughter duo are constantly going on adventures and having fun together, playing video games, going on hikes and sharing their love for musicals, including ‘Frozen’ on Broadway.

