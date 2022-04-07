Salma Hayek honors late photographer Patrick Demarchelier

After learning about the passing of Patrick Demarchelier, Mexican actress Salma Hayek took to social media to share one of the black and white portraits the French fashion photographer took of her decades ago.

“Saddened by the news that photographer @patrickdemarchelier has left us, leaving behind a legacy of images that capture an era,” she wrote.

The Eternals actress tribute comes after Patrick Demarchelier died Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 78. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patrick Demarchelier on March 31st 2022, at the age of 78. He is survived by his wife Mia, his three sons Gustaf, Arthur, Victor and three grandchildren,” his verified Instagram account informed alongside throwback images.

Demarchelier’s work gave another perspective to the world of fashion and the celebrities that had the opportunity to witness his creativity. The photographer took memorable and iconic portraits of Diana, Princess of Wales, and was most famous for his work with Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar. His name was even mentioned several times in the 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada.