Meghan Markle pens message remembering her late friend

Meghan Markle’s time as royal patron of Mayhew came to an end earlier this year. The animal welfare charity announced the news on Wednesday, sharing a message from the Duchess of Sussex. In her note, the Suits alum remembered her late “dear friend” Oli Juste, who introduced her to Mayhew.

“We shared, amongst many things, a commitment to animal welfare, and a deep love of rescue dogs. In fact, it was Oli and his fiancé Rob who helped care for my rescue dog, Guy, when I had just moved to the UK and he was recovering from a debilitating accident. They loved him as though he was their own,” Meghan wrote.

Meghan Markle became patron of Mayhew in 2019

“It was nearly four years ago, as I was exploring possible organizations to volunteer with, that Oli brought me to Mayhew. He knew that beyond their adoption and rescue programs, their international work to keep animals safe, and their local work to find abandoned pets homes, that I would be drawn to their deep love of community, which transcended the animals themselves, and extended to the people around them. He was right. I fell in love with Mayhew, and soon became their Royal patron,” she continued.

The Duchess, who became patron of Mayhew in 2019, shared that the death of her “beloved friend” in January 2022 left her and many others “heartbroken and reflective—knowing that the legacy he leaves for our furry friends is beautifully simple: just love them. Especially those left behind or forgotten.”

“In his memory, we will be creating the Oli Juste wing at Mayhew, to shelter the animals who may have a harder time finding their forever homes. Because much like Oli, they will never be forgotten, and they will always be loved,” she penned. “Though my time as patron of Mayhew has come to a close, my unwavering support has not. I encourage each of you to support in whatever way you are able. The emotional support of a rescue animal is unparalleled—as you’ll soon realize: it is not you who saves them, it is they who save you.”

The Sussexes lost patronages and military appointments after they confirmed to the Queen in 2021 that they would not be returning as working members of the royal family

In a statement, ﻿Mayhew’s Chief Executive Howard Bridges said, “Although we have mutually agreed to end the patronage, as a committed rescue pet parent, the Duchess will continue to support Mayhew and champion our ambitions.” Howard also revealed that Meghan generously made a donation in memory of her late friend, Oli.

“We are indebted to The Duchess for her dedicated support over the past three years; she shares Mayhew’s values and commitment to improving the lives of in-need animals and pet owners in our local communities across the UK, and internationally,” Howard added. “Her enthusiasm for our mission has inspired many more people to support and donate to our charity to save dogs and cats from a life of cruelty and neglect, support local pet owners in crisis and find loving and forever homes for abandoned animals.”

Last year, Buckingham Palace announced that “honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by” Meghan and Prince Harry were reverting back to Queen Elizabeth after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed to Her Majesty that they would not be returning as working members of the royal family.