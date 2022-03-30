John Stamos shares the last text message Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins sent him

John Stamos took to social media to share the last text message Foo Fighters, drummer Taylor Hawkins sent him. The actor had a close friendship with the late star. The 58-year-old “Full House” alum shared on Twitter the cryptic text. “‘Ya We’ve yet to fully have a hang -Got a put that s–t together before we die,’” the rocker said.

“Wise words from my friend- put that s–t together! I’m so f–king sad. Another one gone too soon,” Stamos noted.

This was Taylor Hawkins' last text to me: "Ya We’ve yet to fully have a hang -Got a put that shit together before we die" Wise words from my friend- put that shit together! I'm so fucking sad. Another one gone too soon. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) March 26, 2022

Stamos also posted a video from Hawkins making fun of him. “Stamos is a good buddy of mine — he’s a good guy,” Hawkins said in the clip. “I like him a lot. He’s a great drummer. He’s a great dude — all that stuff. But I’m a little upset with him, actually, I’ve got to be honest with you because I was supposed to do that Geico commercial … where he flips the stick. That was mine. Originally that was mine.”

Hawkins that Stamos secured the gig because he is “better looking;” however, he is the best at throwing the drum sticks. “But I’m the best stick flipper around. Sorry, Stamos. I got this.”

Taylor Hawkins was found dead on Friday, March 25th. “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever,” wrote the band in a statement. “Our hearts go out to his wife, children, and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Hawkins’s death has rattled the musical industry, with many remembering him as one of the most memorable, kind, and positive icons in rock history. The celebrity tributes shared throughout the day demosntrate how influential Hawkins’ work was, resonating with rock legends.